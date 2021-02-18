Putin, Erdogan discuss the activity of the joint monitoring center

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabkah in the context of the realization of agreements enshrined in the November 9 and January 11 trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

According to the Kremlin, the leaders of the two countries discussed the coordination of actions “in the interests of the region’s socio-economic development.”

They hailed the beginning of the work of the Russian-Turkish center under on monitoring of the Karabakh ceasefire.