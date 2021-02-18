Political consultations held between Armenian, German Foreign Ministries

On February 18, political consultations were held between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Armenia and Federal Republic of Germany. The political consultations were co-chaired by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Avet Adonts and Director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs Michael Siebert.

During the consultations both sides discussed a broad agenda of the Armenian-German relations: the intensification of political dialogue and the significance of mutual high-level visits; the current projects in financial-economic, development policy and humanitarian fields, as well as the cooperation within international formats.

The parties also touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the regional security issues highlighting the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format in its settlement, including the final status of Nagorno- Karabakh. A special emphasis was put on the issues of the prisoners of war and the humanitarian assistance.