Armenian government provides 470 mln AMD for construction of new district in the border village of Shurnukh

470 mln AMD will be provided from government reserve funds for the construction of a new residential district in Shurnukh, Syunik Province. The relevant decision was okayed during the cabinet meeting today.

Presenting the project, Head of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan said the contraction of 13 houses is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The second stage will be completed in 2022 and will see the construction of the necessary infrastructure.

In the third stage it could be necessary to establish certain structures of public and industrial significance, Ghularyan said.



A dozen families in the village of Shurnukh were left without shelter after their homes appeared on disputed territory as a result of border demarcation.