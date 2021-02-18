Armenia, UAE discuss perspectives of cooperation in high technologies

Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyanand UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama discussed the possible directions of cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and high technologies.

Omar Bin Sultan Al Olam noted that they are moving toward a new digital strategy.

Minister Arshakyan informed, in turn, that the Armenian government has recently approved the Digitalization Strategy, which can also serve as a platform for cooperation and the translated version of which can be transferred to the Arab side.

During the meeting, they also discussed the idea of ​​having an Armenian corner within the framework of the “Armenian Virtual Bridge” program in the UAE, which will allow Armenian technology start-ups to have a proper representation in the UAE, participate in various state events, competitions and receive investments from the Arab side.

Hakob Arshakyan invited his UAE counterpart to participate in the 3rd International Exhibition of Defense Technologies #ArmHiTec2021, which will be held in Armenia on March 25-27, 2021.