Suspect revealed after Holocaust memorial desecrated in Yerevan

Police have revealed the suspect in Holocaust memorial desecration case.

The “To Live and Not Forget” Holocaust memorial in Yerevan was desecrated with paint sprayed all over the Hebrew writings.

The man, 36, turned himself to law-enforcement odes and confessed to the crime after “explanatory work.”

Criminal case has been initiated under Article 260 of the Armenian Criminal Code, investigation is under way.

The memorial was built to honor both the Holocaust and the Armenian Genocide victims and consists of two primary pillars, with “To Live and Not Forget: To the Memory of the Victims of the Genocides of the Armenian and Jewish Peoples” written in Armenian on the right pillar and Hebrew on the left pillar.