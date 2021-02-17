Pashinyan, Putin emphasize the need for soonest return of POWs and other detainees

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.



The parties discussed the implementation of the provisions of the joint statement of November 9, 2020.

The need for soonest return of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees was emphasized.

The Armenian side expressed concern over Azerbaijan’s failure to comply with the requirements of the joint statement.



Issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Russia, the ways of further development of the allied cooperation were also discussed.