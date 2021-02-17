Artsakh FM’s letter to Guterres issued as official UN document

The letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), David Babayan addressed to the UN Secretary General António Guterres, regarding the situation of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians captured by Azerbaijan during and after the military aggression against Artsakh, in gross violation of international humanitarian law, has been issued as official document of the General Assembly in six UN languages, Armenia’s Permanent Mission to the UN informs.
