Armenian Ambassador briefs Rep. Schiff on Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Co-Chair of Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congressman Adam Schiff (D – California).

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude for constant support and tireless efforts on bringing Armenian issues to the attention of Congress.

Ambassador Nersesyan briefed Rep. Schiff on the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against the people of Artsakh and the massive humanitarian crises that has been followed after the 44-day war.

In that regard he stressed the importance of the immediate and unconditional repatriation of the prisoners of war, captured civilians and other detainees.

The interlocutors discussed the peaceful political settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.