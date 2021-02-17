Armenian Ambassador briefs MEPs on situation following Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan had a video-meeting with Andrius Kubilius, Member of the European Parliament, Vice-President of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, former Prime Minister of Lithuania, and with Rasa Juknevičienė, Member of the European Parliament and Former Minister of Defense of Lithuania.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan briefed the interlocutors on the situation and recent developments in Armenia and Artsakh after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

Special emphasis was placed on the urgency of resolving the issue of war prisoners as an extremely important issue in overcoming the humanitarian crisis.

The prospects of Armenia-EU relations, the opportunities for deepening cooperation in the context of the Eastern Partnership were also discussed. The Lithuanian MEPs welcomed the entry into force of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive Extended Partnership Agreement in the upcoming days.