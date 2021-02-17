Armenia, UK keen to deepen cooperation in IT, healthcare, science and education

President Armen Sarkissian received Wendy Morton, Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Welcoming Minister Morton’s working visit to Armenia, President Sarkissian noted that the two countries have great potential for developing cooperation.

The meeting focused on the situation after the Artsakh war, security issues and stability in the region.

The parties emphasized the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the final settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Among a number of priority issues including humanitarian ones, President Sarkissian stressed the need for immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians from Azerbaijan, as well as the preservation of Armenian historical and cultural heritage in Azerbaijani-controlled territories.

The interlocutors discussed the cooperation between the two countries in the prevention and spread of the epidemic. Cooperation in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, science and education, energy and a number of other fields was considered promising. Cooperation in the fight against climate change was also emphasized.