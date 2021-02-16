Japan to send nearly $5 mln in aid to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Japan’s government has decided to provide humanitarian assistance worth $4.8 mln to Armenia and Azerbaijan for reconstruction after the recent aggravation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Japan will provide medical equipment, foodstuffs and also financial support for restoring hospitals, schools and residential buildings.

The funds will be transferred via a number of international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross.