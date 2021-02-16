Iranian business delegation due in Armenia

Armenia’s Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan received Seyed Sajjad Nouri, Head of the Iranian Center for Innovation and Cooperative Development.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed the ways to boost Armenia-Iran trade ties and build relations between Iranian cooperatives and relevant circles in Armenia.

Authorities of the above mentioned center along with Iranian businessmen will be traveling to Armenia on February 16.

During the visit they will have meetings with Armenian authorities and private sector representatives.