President Sarkissian returns to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 15, 2021, 12:49
President Armen Sarkissian returned to Yerevan on weekend, the President’s Office informs.

The President continues the treatment in Yerevan.

Armen Sarkissian contracted Covid-19 in London and was shortly hospitalized.

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 15, 2021, 12:49
