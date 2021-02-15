Home | All news | Politics | President Sarkissian returns to Armenia PoliticsTop President Sarkissian returns to Armenia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 15, 2021, 12:49 Less than a minute President Armen Sarkissian returned to Yerevan on weekend, the President’s Office informs. The President continues the treatment in Yerevan. Armen Sarkissian contracted Covid-19 in London and was shortly hospitalized. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 15, 2021, 12:49 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print