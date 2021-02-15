PoliticsTop

Armenian, Russian FMs to meet on February 17

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 15, 2021, 17:18
Less than a minute

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation in February 17.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Aivazian will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

