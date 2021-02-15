Home | All news | Politics | Armenian, Russian FMs to meet on February 17 PoliticsTop Armenian, Russian FMs to meet on February 17 Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 15, 2021, 17:18 Less than a minute Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation in February 17. Within the framework of the visit Minister Aivazian will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email February 15, 2021, 17:18 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print