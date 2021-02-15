Armenia reports sporadic firing in the air on parts of shared border with Azerbaijan

No border incidents were reported along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on February 14 and 15, the operative situation did not change, the Ministry of Defense says.



According to the Ministry, irregular shots, mostly fired in the air, were reported in some parts of the border, which did not change the operational-tactical situation.



According to the information received from the National Security Service (NSS), no border incidents were registered on the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate highway, which is under the responsibility of the NSS border troops.



The units of the Armenian Armed Forces and NSS border troops control the border situation along the entire length of the border zone.