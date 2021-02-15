Ancient beer factory unearthed in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed what could be the world’s oldest known beer factory, dating back about 5,000 years, the BBC reports.

A joint Egyptian-American team discovered the brewery in Abydos, an ancient burial ground in the desert.

They found a number of units containing about 40 pots used to heat a mixture of grain and water to make beer.

The brewery is likely to date back to the era of King Narmer, according to the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

It says it believes the find to “be the oldest high-production brewery in the world”.

King Narmer ruled more than 5,000 years ago. He founded the First Dynasty and is considered to have unified Egypt.