Irregular shots were fired from the Azerbaijani side near the village of Agarak (Kapan community) in Syunik region on February 13, Syunik Governor’s Office reports.



The fact was recorded by the Armenian and Russian border guards. The command of the latter monitored the area for several hours, registered the incident, the Office said.

An additional border point of Russian border guards was deployed in the given section, and round-the-clock duty is being carried out in the area.