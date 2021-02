Magnitude 3.3 earthquake (aftershock) was registered 5 km northeast of Shorzha in Armenia’ Gegharkunik province at 22:27 local time (18:27 Greenwich time).

Th quake measured 4-6 on Richter scale at the epicenter.

It was felt in Tsovaghyugh village, the cities of Gavar, Sevan, Abovyan, Dilijan and Ijevan.