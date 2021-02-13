Strong earthquakes unlikely, aftershocks possible, Armenia’s Emergency Ministry says

Strong earthquake are unlikely, but minor aftershocks are still possible, the Ministry of Emergency Situations says. A total of 46 aftershocks were registered after a 4.7 earthquake rattled Armenia.

The Crisis Management Center has received about 3,000 reports on collapse, of which four have been confirmed so far.

A major 4.7 magnitude quake hit 8 km southeast of Yerevan at 15:29 local time. It measured 6-7 at the epicenter, and was felt in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor provinces.