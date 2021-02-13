Return to Amasia: Music piece recalling the Armenian Genocide to premiere on February 28

Music of Remembrance (MOR), a music organization dedicated to remembering the Holocaust through music, will present “Return to Amasia” on February 28 at 5:00 P.M. PST. The concert will be available for one week following the premiere, OperaWire reports.

The online presentation features the world premiere of a new work by composer Eric Hachikian, the grandson of survivors of the Armenian genocide.

Hachikian’s composition presents a musical and visual account of his journey to the city of Amasia in search of his ancestral roots.

Also on the program are three works by composers who fled the Nazi regime.