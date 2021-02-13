Destruction reported as magnitude 4.7 quake hits Armenia

About 20 aftershocks were registered after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Armenia at 15:29 local time (11:29 Greenwich Mean Time), the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The National Crisis Management Center has received about 1,310 different reports on destruction caused by the quake. Two of the reports have been confirmed.

The earthquake struck 8 km southeast of Yerevan and measured 6-7 at the epicenter.



The earthquake was felt in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor provinces.