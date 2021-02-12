Yerevan City Hall to purchase 161 new buses

Yerevan’s City Hall will purchase 161 buses to improve the city’s transportation system, Mayor Hayk Marutyan said at a special session of the City Council.

“The British company WIG has designed a new bus network for us. It is planned to purchase about 850 buses, of which 450 should be 7.5, 8.5 meters, and the rest – 12 and 18 meters. At the moment, we are confirming the purchase of 161 7.5- to 8.5-meter buses,” Marutyan said.

The Mayor saիդ that the tender will open on March 31.

According to him, the purchase will help get rid of the minibuses, which are “dangerous, problematic and inconvenient.”