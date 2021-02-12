Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy FMs hold second meeting

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev chaired the second session of the tripartite working group on February 12. The meeting was held in a video conference format.

During the session the sides discussed the process of the joint work based on the 9th point of November 9, 2020 trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as points 2, 3 and 4 of January 9 statement.