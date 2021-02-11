Security of Goris-Davit Bek road section provided by Russian and Armenian border guards

Security on the Goris-Davit Bek road section is provided by Russian and Armenian border guards, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.



To ensure the safety of citizens’ movement, vehicles and cargo transportation on the Goris-Davit Bek road, border guards of the Armenian and Russian border services have been deployed on the highway, the Ministry said in a response to a number of inquiries of media representatives.

The Ministry reminds that back on December 19 it shared a statement saying that an agreement was reached between the Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia to ensure the security control of the above-mentioned roads by the Russian border guards.



According to the agreement reached, Russian border guards are stationed on the Goris-David Bek road section to ensure uninterrupted traffic.



The security of the 21 km long section of the Goris-Kapan highway, which passes through the disputed area, will be ensured by the Russian border guards.



Armenian border troops are deployed on the Armenian side, Azerbaijani border troops are on the Azerbaijani side.



Necessary complex measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the mentioned road section.

