EU, Lithuania Embassy to provide emergency aid packages to 150 displaced Armenian families

The European Union and the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Armenia joined forces together under the #TeamEurope initiative to provide help to displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh.

Today, the Ambassador of the European Union to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin and the Ambassador of Lithuania in Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė visited the premises of Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), where the parcels for displaced families are getting ready to be distributed.

The visit happened under the ‘Emergency aid to displaced families from Nagorno Karabakh’ project. The project is financed by the European Union, implemented by COAF and includes contribution from the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania.

Thanks to this joint initiative, 150 families will receive emergency aid packages consisting of food, hygiene items and winter clothes, 450 children will receive stationary and 150 displaced families will receive psycho-social support, health care services and speech therapy. The project is implemented in Armavir, Lori, Shirak, Tavush and Aragatsotn regions.

The selection of the project beneficiaries is done by the implementing partner in cooperation with the local authorities. The European Union Delegation to Armenia does not select project beneficiaries. In order to receive support from one of our projects, please make sure you are registered with the local authorities.