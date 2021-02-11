Armenian PM congratulates Iranian leaders on 42nd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent congratulatory messages to President Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The congratulatory message addressed to President Hassan Rouhani reads:

“Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Iran on the 42nd anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution. The centuries-old friendship and the deep-rooted traditions are the best pledge for developing and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Iran.

The complicated geopolitical situation in the region gives greater importance to the speedy and full implementation of mutually beneficial programs for the benefit of our two nations.

I wish you good health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Iran.”

The congratulatory message addressed to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei reads:



“Your Majesty,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Iran on the 42nd anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The complicated regional situation highlights the friendship and mutual respect between our two peoples and calls for deeper cooperation.

Armenia is firmly determined to promote mutually beneficial cooperation with friendly Iran to the benefit of our peoples and the region, in general. I wish Your Majesty robust health and personal wellbeing, as well as peace and progress – to the friendly people of Iran.”