Armenia to go digital as government approves new strategy

The Armenian government today approved the country’s Digitalization Strategy.

The executive says the development of high technologies plays a decisive role in the competitiveness, security and living standards of the state.

The strategy envisages digital transformation of the Government, the economy and the society through introduction and development of innovative technologies, cyber security, data policy and e-services and e-government systems, coordination of digitalization processes, creation of common standards and digital environment, as well as initiatives promoting the use of digital technologies in the private sector of the economy and the development and implementation of programs promoting the use of electronic tools by the public.

Armenia’s digitalization strategy is aimed at ensuring high quality of public service delivery, efficiency and transparency of the public administration system, development of broadband and telecommunication infrastructure, increase of competitiveness of the private sector, decision-making necessary for economic growth, development of digital skills workforce