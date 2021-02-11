Armenian, French FMs discuss issues of regional stability and security

Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. In the follow-up to the previous contacts, the Foreign Ministers had a comprehensive discussion on regional stability and security issues, referred to the steps taken to address the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and the challenges facing the Armenians of Artsakh.

In the context of urgent humanitarian issues, the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, emphasizing the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan to create obstacles in that process. In this regard, Foreign Minister Aivazian thanked his French counterpart for always keeping the issue high on the agenda.

The Foreign Ministers stressed the need to address the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanshp, and exchanged views on the upcoming schedule of the Co-Chairs’ activities.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and France also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda. The interlocutors highly assessed the recent visit of the delegation of the Secretary of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoine to Armenia on the instruction of the President of France Emanuel Macron to discuss the prospects of cooperation in spheres of mutual interest, exchange views on further steps to be taken.

Foreign Ministers Ayvazyan and Le Drian attached importance to the continuation of consultations and consultations at different levels.