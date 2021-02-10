Armenian Defense Minister receives commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan received Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan thanked Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov for his active role in the exchange of prisoners, as well as for his support in the search for the missing, and hailed the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping force.

During the meeting, the Defense Minister referred to a number of issues of cooperation, in this regard presented his observations to the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan stressed the need to continue to take steps to comply with the agreements reached.