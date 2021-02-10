Armenia returns one POW to Azerbaijan

Armenia has returned one prisoner of war in exchange for five Armenians that returned from Baku on the eve, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov said in a statement.

The prisoners swap was carried out with he mediation of the Russian peacekeepers and under Muradov’s personal control.

The exchange of prisoners was enshrined in the trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia of November 9.

“Russian peacekeepers will continue to contribute to the strict implementation of the trilateral agreement,” Major General Rustam Muradov said.