Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA) has joined the Congressional Armenian Caucus, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Rep. Harder was outspoken in condemning the Azerbaijani-Turkish attacks on Artsakh and has been a champion of ending Turkey’s gag rule on U.S. condemnation of the Genocide committed against the Armenian, Greek, Syriac, Assyrian, Chaldean, Aramean communities from 1915-1923.