More Armenians to return from Azerbaijani captivity

Siranush Ghazanchyan
February 9, 2021, 21:01

More Armenian captives are expected to return to Armenia today. The plane carrying the captives will land at Erebuni Airport in Yerevan. It's not clear how many Armenians will be repatriated.