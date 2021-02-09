Iranian Armenian musician Razmik Ohanian named UN Ambassador for Peace and Friendship

Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Iran received Razmik Ohanian, Iranian-Armenian musician and conductor, Armenia’s Embassy in Iran reports.

Ambassador Toumanian congratulated Ohanian for receiving the honorary title of the United Nation Ambassador for Peace and Friendship.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the organization of a number of cultural events this year, including the presentation of Armenian musical culture to the Iranian audience.