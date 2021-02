In February, Aeroflot will resume regular flights from Moscow to Yerevan (Armenia), Alma-Ata (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), and New Delhi (India), the airline said on Tuesday.

At the same time, Aeroflot also increased the frequency of flights to Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Minsk (Belarus), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), and Cairo (Egypt), and opened flights from St. Petersburg to Minsk.

Russia and Armenia will resume air communication on reciprocal basis on February 15.