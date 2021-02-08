Polish politician pens letter to Macron, asks to help hold Aliyev liable for war crimes against Armenians

Polish politician and lawyer Tomasz Lech Buczek has sent a letter to French president Emmanuel Macron, asking to intervene to hold Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev liable for the war crimes against Armenians committed during the Artsakh War.

In addition, he has attached 150 copies of the brochure on Azerbaijan’s war crimes.



The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

I am asking you to intervene in the case of bringing to criminal liability the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, who, as the head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces, committed documented crimes against humanity, and war crimes against the Armenians during the Karabakh conflict in 2020 on the basis of: Geneva Conventions for the Protection of War Victims (1949) with Additional Protocols (1977), The Hague Declarations on the Prohibition of Gaseous Missiles and Expanding or Flattening in the Human Body (1899), Fourth Hague Convention on the Principles of War on Land (1907), Protocol on ban on the use of chemical and gas weapons (1925).

I am asking Your Excellency, the President, to designate a place for trial of Azerbaijani criminals on French territory.

I am also asking for a ban on İlham Aliyev, his entire family and Azerbaijani dignitaries to enter France and the European Union.

To the letter I adds a few copies of my publication about Azerbaijan’s War crimes against the Armenians – Karabakh 2020.

Tomasz Lech Buczek earlier sent letter and brochures to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.