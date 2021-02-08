Armenian Ambassador attends Iran Plast 2021 expo in Tehran

Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Iran, attended the opening ceremony of the 14th International Exhibition of Raw Materials, Machinery and Moulds, Auxiliaries and Services for Plastics and Rubber industries (Iran Plast 2021).

The event was attended by Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Iranian Oil Minister who delivered remarks on the occasion. Heads of foreign diplomatic missions were also present at the event.

After the opening ceremony the Armenian Ambassador and his delegation had a tour of the exhibition pavilions.

During the event the perspectives of cooperation with Armenia were discussed with the Iranian business circles.