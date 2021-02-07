Ruling My Step faction to support the PM in the implementation of the six-month roadmap

Member of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, Parliament’s press service reports.

As a result of the meeting, it was noted that the Prime Minister’s proposal to hold early parliamentary elections did not receive a positive response from the parliamentary opposition and there is no demand for early elections among the general public.

Therefore, it was decided that My Step faction will continues to support the Prime Minister and the government in the implementation of the roadmap presented to the government on November 18.