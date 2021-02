The Bavra-Ninotsminda checkpoint on the Armenian-Georgian border resumed its work at 10:00 am today, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia reports.



The checkpoint will be open from 10:00 to 18:00.



Trucks can cross the checkpoint continues round the clock.

The entry of Armenian citizens to Georgia is possible only after vaccination (two doses), and Georgian citizens can enter Armenia only in case of a special exit permit issued by the relevant Georgian authorities.