The Flight Attendant: TV series based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Flight Attendant – a comedy-thriller based on Armenian American novelist Chris Bohjalian’s novel – has picked up two nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

It will compete for the “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.” Kaley Cuoco will compete with Christina Applegate (Dead to Me”), Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) for the “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.”

The Flight Attendant is an American comedy-drama streaming television series based on the 2018 novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. It stars Kaley Cuoco in the title role and premiered on HBO Max on November 26, 2020. In December 2020, the series was renewed for a second season.

The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Chris Bohjalian is the author of 20 novels, including bestsellers such as Midwives (1997), The Sandcastle Girls (2012), The Guest Room (2016) and The Flight Attendant (2018). Bohjalian’s work has been published in over 30 languages and three of his novels have been adapted into films.