President Sarkissian to return to Armenia in the near future

President Armen Sarkissian, who continues home treatment under the supervision of doctors and works remotely, closely follows the processes taking place in the country, the President’s Press Office reported.

President Sarkissian has repeatedly expressed his concern about the existing problems and challenges, also his attitudes and approaches to the ways out of the current situation during his meetings with various political forces and non-governmental organizations, intellectuals, individuals, as well as in his speeches and interviews.

In the near future, upon his return, the President of the Republic will continue the discussions.

The President was shortly hospitalized after contracting Covid-19.