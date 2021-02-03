Bishop Daniel pens letter to Biden, voices concern for Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh

In the wake of President Biden’s inauguration as America’s 46th chief executive, Diocesan Primate Bishop Daniel sent a letter to the White House conveying pressing concerns of the Armenian-American community, the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America informs.

Among these concerns, he said, are ensuring security for Armenia and Armenian communities in the Middle East; the health of our homeland in the aftermath of war and in the midst of the ongoing pandemic crisis; official recognition for Artsakh; and protection of Armenian and Christian heritage sites.

His appeal concludes: “Mr. President, as a man of faith yourself, I know that these concerns of an ancient Apostolic Christian nation are deeply meaningful to you. Please know that in pursuing the above objectives, the Armenian Church of America and its people are eager to support and assist your administration in any way we can.”

Read Bishop Daniel’s letter to President Biden below:

Dear President Biden:

On behalf of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Orthodox Church of America, I wish to extend my warm congratulations to you, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.

Today, the Armenian-American citizens of the United States look forward to your national leadership with great anticipation. In your tenure as a senator, Vice President, and public servant, we have admired your strong advocacy for official U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and your unwavering support for the Republic of Armenia.

Security—of Armenia and of Armenian communities throughout the Middle East—remains a pressing concern among our people in America. We are heartened by your determination to promote a balanced international order, respectful of human rights, and strengthened by intercultural dialogue.

In this time of worldwide affliction, the good people of Armenia bore unique hardships. They were subjected not only to the pandemic, but also to a vicious, unprovoked war by their neighboring country of Azerbaijan. The outcome of the war has placed new burdens on the Armenian people. So it was heartening, in these early days of the Biden administration, to hear incoming Secretary of State Blinken strongly endorse the importance of the Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh) peace process, and confirm your pledge to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Hand-in-hand with these matters is the issue of official recognition for Artsakh, and the protection of Armenian religious monuments in that region, as well as the preservation of Armenian and other Christian heritage sites in Turkey.

Mr. President, as a man of faith yourself, I know that these concerns of an ancient Apostolic Christian nation are deeply meaningful to you. Please know that in pursuing the above objectives, the Armenian Church of America and its people are eager to support and assist your administration in any way we can.

I should add that we would be honored to welcome you to the institutional center of America’s Armenian community: St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral in New York City, located a few blocks away from the United Nations. Please be assured that the cathedral will always be a spiritual home for you and your loved ones.

It is my prayer that you will remain healthy and safe in these still-trying times, President Biden. I pray that under your leadership the American people—and the world that looks to us for guidance—will emerge from this painful period, and progress towards greater peace and prosperity. And I pray that God will always keep you and our country under his watchful gaze. May God be with you, and with all of our fellow citizens.