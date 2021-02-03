Armenian nationals can travel to Georgia only by air

Armenian nationals can enter Georgia only by air, after passing the full course of COVID-19 vaccination (two doses), the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies.

The comments come after media outlets circulated information claiming that the entry of foreigners to Georgia is free in case of a negative COVID-19 test result.

“According to the new regulations set by the Georgian government, Armenia is not included in the list of countries whose citizens can enter Georgia in case of a negative COVID-19 test result,” the Foreign Ministry said.