Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs meet in Moscow

The meeting of Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev was held in Moscow.

The participants of the tripartite working group decided to set up expert subgroups on railway, road, combined transport, security, border, customs, sanitary, veterinary, phytosanitary and other types of control.

The formation of the subgroups is scheduled to be completed by February 2, and the first session is to be held by February 5.

It was also decided to hold the next meeting of the trilateral working group in Moscow. The date will be agreed by the Co-Chairs on a working basis.