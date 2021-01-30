US Secretary of State, OSCE Chair discuss Karabakh peace process

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde to discuss how to address the ongoing post-election crisis in Belarus, and advance the Minsk Group Co-Chair process to help Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiate a lasting and sustainable political settlement, the State Department informs.

Secretary Blinken expressed U.S. support for Sweden’s OSCE Chairpersonship and its focus on achieving progress on the OSCE region’s protracted conflicts, strengthening climate security, and defending democratic principles.

He thanked Foreign Minister Linde for Sweden’s strong commitment to defending OSCE principles.