Russian servicemen head for joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan

Russian servicemen have started a march to the Kiyamaddinli region of Azerbaijan, where a joint Russian-Turkish center will be deployed to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

For several days, at the station of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Stepanakert, the servicemen studied the structure, purpose, tasks and functions, the procedure for organizing the work of the Joint Center, as well as the culture, traditions and peculiarities of the country where they will perform the tasks.

The personnel of the Joint Center, represented on a parity basis from the Russian and Turkish sides, will carry out the tasks of monitoring the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire and all hostilities using unmanned aerial vehicles.

The joint Russian-Turkish center will be deployed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the Memorandum signed by the Defense Ministers of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey on November 11, 2020.