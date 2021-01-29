Paulo Fonseca has Henrikh Mkhitaryan back in training ahead of the match against Hellas Verona, but Edin Dzeko still trains alone, Football-Italia reports.

Sky Sport Italia reports the Armenia international has returned to training, having sat out against Spezia in the League due to muscle problems.

The 32-year-old, who is one match away from an automatic renewal with the Giallorossi, trained regularly with the rest of the group and will have three days to recover for the next match.

He will most likely play behind Borja Mayoral, as Roma captain Dzeko still trains on his own. The Bosnian seems to be out against Verona too.

Dzeko missed the match against Spezia last weekend due to an injury, but Sky Sport Italia claims he has recovered but will not be included in Fonseca’s squad.

There are no good news for Pedro Rodriguez either, as the Spanish attacker carried out personalized training and will miss the match at the Olimpico.