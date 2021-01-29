First stage of vaccination of Russian peacekeeper in Artsakh completed

Military medics have completed the vaccination of the personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh with the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

More than 1.9 thousand Russian servicemen were vaccinated in accordance with the schedule.

Vaccination was carried out on a voluntary basis both in a deployed mobile field hospital and by mobile medical teams at all observation posts, where the vaccine was delivered in special thermal containers, which ensured its safety during transportation.

The second stage of vaccination is expected to be completed by February 28.