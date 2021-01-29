Armenia returns one captive to Azerbaijan

The Armenian side has handed over one captive to the Azerbaijani side, says Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh.

՞As a result of the work carried out by the Russian peacekeepers under my personal control, a Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft delivered to Baku one of the prisoners and five prisoners returned to Yerevan,” Muradov said.

He said Russian peacekeepers will continue to contribute to the strict implementation of the trilateral agreement of November 9.