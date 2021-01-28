US Commission on International Religious Freedom condemns demolition of Armenian church in Turkey

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has condemned the demolition of the historical Surp Toros Armenian church in Turkey.

“USCIRF condemns the demolition of the historical Surp Toros Armenian church in Kւtahya, Turkey, despite holding status as a protected site,” USCIRF Vice Chair Tony Perkins said.

“Turkey must ensure the protection of its diverse religious and cultural heritage,” he added.

The historical Armenian church in Turkey’s western province of Kutaya was demolished after it came into private ownership.

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Diyarbakır MP, ethnic Armenian Garo Paylan has submitted a Parliamentary question regarding the demolition of the Surp Toros Church despite being designated as an “Immovable Requiring Protection” by the Kutahya Regional Board of Cultural Heritage Protection.

Paylan asked the Minister the following questions: