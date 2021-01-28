Armenian Army is 29

Armenia celebrates the 29th anniversary of formation of the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces were formally established on January 28, 1992, by decree of President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, several months after the country declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Army Day was first observed in 2001, the same year the President signed Army Day into law as an official holiday and a non-working day.

On this day officials usually visit Yerablur memorial to pay homage to the fallen Armenian soldiers who lost their life defending the homeland.